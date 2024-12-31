Esa Lindell News: Long-range empty-netter seals win

Lindell scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Lindell finished the game with a long-range empty-netter for his first point in seven contests. The defenseman was held to zero hits and blocked shots for the second game in a row -- it was just the third time he's posted goose eggs in both categories in the same game this year. Despite the recent lack of physical play, that's often where Lindell shines. He has three goals, nine assists, 57 shots on net, 30 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 36 appearances.