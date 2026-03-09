Esa Lindell headshot

Esa Lindell News: Nabs power-play helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Lindell posted a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell has four helpers over his last seven contests. This was his first power-play point of the season, though he's averaging 43 seconds per game with the man advantage, his most in any campaign since 2020-21. Lindell is at 25 points, 65 shots on net, 142 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating over 63 appearances, giving him a chance at just the second 30-point campaign of his career.

