Esa Lindell News: Pockets helper in win

Lindell posted an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell remains warm on offense -- he has four points over his last four games, though that span dates back to Oct. 26 since the Stars were part of the NHL Global Series in Finland. The 30-year-old defenseman had not recorded a point in his first eight outings this season. He is up to 18 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 appearances in a top-four role.