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Esa Lindell News: Provides two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lindell logged two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Lindell could be poised to handle more minutes in the likely event Miro Heiskanen (lower body) misses time after getting hurt Thursday. The 31-year-old Lindell had gone five games without a point prior to this outing, which was his first multi-point performance since Jan. 12 versus the Kings. With the effort, he reached the 30-point mark on the year, adding 79 shots on net, 172 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating. It's Lindell's highest-scoring year since he had a career-best 32 points in 82 appearances in the 2018-19 regular season.

Esa Lindell
Dallas Stars
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