Esa Lindell News: Puts away goal in overtime win

Lindell scored for the first time since Jan. 25 versus the Blues, putting the Stars up 2-0 at 8:59 of the first period. The defenseman has two points and a plus-9 rating across 10 outings in March as he continues to handle a shutdown role in the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee). Lindell is up to five tallies, 22 points, 88 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating through 69 contests this season.