Esa Lindell News: Snags assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lindell produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Lindell ended a six-game point drought with his helper on Matt Duchene's game-tying goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Lindell has continued to see heavy minutes in the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee), though Lindell often gets more defensive assignments. He's up to 21 points, 85 shots on net, 141 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating over 66 appearances in a top-four role.

