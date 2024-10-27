Esa Lindell News: Supplies assist in win

Lindell recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell earned his first point of the campaign by setting up Evgenii Dadonov's first-period tally. The 30-year-old Lindell signed a five-year extension in September and continues to be a key shutdown defender for the Stars. He's added 13 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating through nine appearances this season while averaging 21:02 of ice time.