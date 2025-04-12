Esa Lindell News: Taking night off
Lindell (rest) won't play Saturday versus Utah.
Lindell has five goals, 26 points, 50 hits and 170 blocks in 79 appearances in 2024-25. The official reason cited for his absence is maintenance, but given the time of year, it's reasonable to believe Dallas is simply giving him a night off to rest ahead of the playoffs. Brendan Smith is set to draw into the lineup due to Lindell's absence.
