Esa Lindell News: Taking night off

Lindell (rest) won't play Saturday versus Utah.

Lindell has five goals, 26 points, 50 hits and 170 blocks in 79 appearances in 2024-25. The official reason cited for his absence is maintenance, but given the time of year, it's reasonable to believe Dallas is simply giving him a night off to rest ahead of the playoffs. Brendan Smith is set to draw into the lineup due to Lindell's absence.