Esa Lindell News: Two-point effort Wednesday
Lindell scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.
The veteran blueliner scored his first power-play goal of the season in the final game, giving Lindell a bit of momentum heading into the playoffs. He's gotten onto the scoresheet in just three of the last 15 contests, but Wednesday's effort did bring him up to 32 points (six goals, 26 helpers) through 82 games on the campaign, tying his career high.
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