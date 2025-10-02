At this point, Bear has missed enough preseason games and training camp sessions that he may have to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. After some decent campaigns with the Oilers, Hurricanes and Canucks, the 28-year-old defenseman saw himself relegated to the minors for all of 2024-25. With AHL Hershey last year, Bear was solidly productive with 10 goals and 36 helpers in 62 regular-season tilts. With youngsters Matthew Schaefer and Isaiah George pushing for NHL opportunities, Bear likely has fallen too far behind at this point to be a full-time option for the Isles.