Ethan Bear News: Earns three points Sunday

Bear scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bridgeport's 6-3 win over Hershey on Sunday.

Bear hadn't scored a goal since Jan. 31. The defenseman had seven assists over 19 outings in that span. For the season, he's put together a middling campaign with 19 points across 29 appearances with Bridgeport after losing the first half of the season to an undisclosed injury.