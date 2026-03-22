Ethan Bear News: Earns three points Sunday
Bear scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bridgeport's 6-3 win over Hershey on Sunday.
Bear hadn't scored a goal since Jan. 31. The defenseman had seven assists over 19 outings in that span. For the season, he's put together a middling campaign with 19 points across 29 appearances with Bridgeport after losing the first half of the season to an undisclosed injury.
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