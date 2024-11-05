Fantasy Hockey
Ethan Cardwell headshot

Ethan Cardwell News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 12:46pm

Cardwell was loaned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Cardwell didn't earn a point in three outings with the Sharks while contributing three shots on goal, one blocked shot and five hits. Macklin Celebrini (hip) and Ty Dellandrea (hand) will return to the lineup against Columbus on Tuesday, so Cardwell and Danil Gushchin will return to the minors. The 22-year-old Cardwell has one goal and four assists in six AHL appearances this season.

