Ethan Cardwell News: Scores first NHL goal

Cardwell scored a goal in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

This was Cardwell's first NHL goal. The 22-year-old was held without a point over his first three appearances this season. He's added four shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating. While he's with the big club, expect Cardwell to push Carl Grundstrom, Givani Smith, Klim Kostin and Ty Dellandrea for bottom-six minutes.