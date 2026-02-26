Ethan Czata headshot

Ethan Czata News: Puts up three points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Czata scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Niagara's 5-4 win over Erie on Thursday.

Czata has five points over his last two games. The Lightning prospect is up to 23 goals, 46 points and 66 PIM through 53 appearances, but he's also carrying a minus-17 rating. Czata is shaping up to be a bottom-six grinder, as he is doing only marginally better on offense than he did last year.

Ethan Czata
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
