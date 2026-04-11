Ethan Del Mastro Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Del Mastro (undisclosed) wasn't an option for Saturday's game against St. Louis, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Del Mastro has no points, 14 shots, 18 PIM, 18 hits and 20 blocks in 17 outings in 2025-26. He's averaged just 14:01 of ice time when he's in the lineup, so the 23-year-old shouldn't be counted on to be more than part of the third pairing if he becomes available again before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.