Ethan Del Mastro headshot

Ethan Del Mastro News: Earns first NHL point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Del Mastro recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The helper on Frank Nazar's third-period tally counted as Del Mastro's first NHL point in four appearances over the last two seasons. The 22-year-old blueliner is likely to fill a bottom-four role while he's on the NHL roster, and he should challenge T.J. Brodie and Nolan Allan for playing time. Most fantasy managers are unlikely to have much interest in Del Mastro's production for now.

Ethan Del Mastro
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
