Ethan Del Mastro News: Finds twine in win

Del Mastro scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Del Mastro put the Blackhawks up 3-1 with his second-period tally. The 22-year-old defenseman has two goals over his last three games, and he's added five blocked shots in that span. The rookie has three points, seven shots on net, 18 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 11 outings. He hasn't seen power-play time this season, but that could be a duty added to Del Mastro's workload if he continues to hold steady at even strength. For now, Alex Vlasic and Alec Martinez are handling the power-play work for the Blackhawks following the Seth Jones trade.