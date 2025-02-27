Ethan Del Mastro News: Nets first career goal

Del Mastro scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Del Mastro's goal at 5:30 of the second period was his first in an NHL game. The 22-year-old is currently competing with T.J. Brodie and Nolan Allan for playing time in a third-pairing role. Del Mastro has two points, five shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating across nine outings with the Blackhawks this season. Without a larger role, it's unlikely he'll make much of a fantasy impact over the remainder of the campaign.