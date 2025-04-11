Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ethan Del Mastro headshot

Ethan Del Mastro News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Del Mastro was loaned to AHL Rockford on Friday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Del Mastro will get in added experience as the IceHogs are playoff-bound in the AHL. Del Mastro had two goals, four assists, 40 hits and 21 blocked shots over 24 appearances with Chicago in 2024-25. The 22-year-old spent 42 games with AHL Rockford , accumulating eight assists before his recall.

Ethan Del Mastro
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now