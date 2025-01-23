Ethan Del Mastro News: Recalled by Chicago

Del Mastro was recalled from AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Del Mastro made two appearances for Chicago last year, and he was held without a point with two hits while averaging 18:35 of ice time. He's made 38 appearances for Rockford this year, racking up eight assists, 39 PIM and a plus-4 rating. The 22-year-old will provide additional depth for Chicago after Craig Smith (back) was placed on injured reserve.