Ethan Del Mastro headshot

Ethan Del Mastro News: Recalled by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Del Mastro was recalled from AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Del Mastro made two appearances for Chicago last year, and he was held without a point with two hits while averaging 18:35 of ice time. He's made 38 appearances for Rockford this year, racking up eight assists, 39 PIM and a plus-4 rating. The 22-year-old will provide additional depth for Chicago after Craig Smith (back) was placed on injured reserve.

