Ethan Del Mastro News: Slings assist Wednesday

Del Mastro logged an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Del Mastro has an assist in each of his last two games, but he was scratched once in between those contests. The 22-year-old defenseman will be in a fierce competition for playing time over the last couple of weeks of the season, as Louis Crevier and Kevin Korchinski are among the young blueliners that could get a look on the third pairing. Del Mastro is up to six points, 18 shots on net, 39 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances in 2024-25.