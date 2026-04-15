Ethan Del Mastro News: Snags helper in win

Del Mastro recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Del Mastro's first point in 19 games this season. The 23-year-old defenseman added 18 shots on net, 18 PIM, 19 hits and 22 blocked shots while primarily playing on the third pairing. Del Mastro isn't as far along as some of the other Blackhawks' blue-line prospects, so it's possible he'll see more time in the AHL in 2026-27, barring a strong training camp in the fall.