Ethan Del Mastro News: Suiting up versus Sabres

Del Mastro (undisclosed) will play in Monday's clash with Buffalo, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Del Mastro has failed to generate a point in 17 games for the Hawks this year, so few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his return to the lineup. Given his offensive limitations, the 23-year-old defenseman doesn't offer enough category coverage to make him more than a low-end depth piece heading into 2026-27.