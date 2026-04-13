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Ethan Del Mastro News: Suiting up versus Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Del Mastro (undisclosed) will play in Monday's clash with Buffalo, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Del Mastro has failed to generate a point in 17 games for the Hawks this year, so few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his return to the lineup. Given his offensive limitations, the 23-year-old defenseman doesn't offer enough category coverage to make him more than a low-end depth piece heading into 2026-27.

Ethan Del Mastro
Chicago Blackhawks
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