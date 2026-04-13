Ethan Del Mastro News: Suiting up versus Sabres
Del Mastro (undisclosed) will play in Monday's clash with Buffalo, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Del Mastro has failed to generate a point in 17 games for the Hawks this year, so few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his return to the lineup. Given his offensive limitations, the 23-year-old defenseman doesn't offer enough category coverage to make him more than a low-end depth piece heading into 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Del Mastro See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights203 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, March 28March 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Del Mastro See More