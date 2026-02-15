Ethan Procyszyn News: Five points in OHL blowout win

Procyszyn scored twice and added three assists in OHL North Bay's 9-1 win over Niagara on Sunday.

This was Procyszyn's best game of the campaign so far. He's earned eight points over his last three outings. Overall, the Ducks prospect has 21 goals, 21 assists, 79 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 51 appearances this season, with his 0.82 points-per-game pace still down from his mark of 0.94 from last year.