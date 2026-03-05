Ethan Procyszyn News: Keeps rolling with two goals

Procyszyn scored twice in OHL North Bay's 4-3 loss to Oshawa on Thursday.

Procyszyn has earned a point in 10 of his last 11 games. He has 12 goals and eight assists in that span. It's a strong surge for the Ducks prospect, who is more regarded for his toughness. He is up to 30 goals, 54 points, a plus-29 rating and 85 PIM through 59 appearances this season.