Ethan Procyszyn News: Keeps rolling with two goals
Procyszyn scored twice in OHL North Bay's 4-3 loss to Oshawa on Thursday.
Procyszyn has earned a point in 10 of his last 11 games. He has 12 goals and eight assists in that span. It's a strong surge for the Ducks prospect, who is more regarded for his toughness. He is up to 30 goals, 54 points, a plus-29 rating and 85 PIM through 59 appearances this season.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Procyszyn
