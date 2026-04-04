Ethan Procyszyn headshot

Ethan Procyszyn News: Nets two goals in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Procyszyn scored twice in OHL North Bay's 5-4 double-overtime win over Peterborough in Game 6 on Saturday.

Procyszyn's effort helped the Battalion advance to the second round of the playoffs. He wasn't a big factor on offense with three goals and one assist during the six-game series. The Ducks prospect had 31 goals and 59 points over 65 regular-season outings.

Ethan Procyszyn
Anaheim Ducks
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