Ethan Procyszyn News: Nets two goals in OHL win
Procyszyn scored twice in OHL North Bay's 5-4 double-overtime win over Peterborough in Game 6 on Saturday.
Procyszyn's effort helped the Battalion advance to the second round of the playoffs. He wasn't a big factor on offense with three goals and one assist during the six-game series. The Ducks prospect had 31 goals and 59 points over 65 regular-season outings.
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