Ethan Procyszyn News: Signs first pro contract
Procyszyn inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.
Procyszyn's entry-level deal will kick in next season. The 2024 third-round pick, No. 68 overall, recently wrapped up his fourth year in the OHL, producing 31 goals, 59 points and a plus-32 rating over 65 regular-season games. Procyszyn also chipped in four goals and an assist over 10 postseason games in the 2026 OHL playoffs. The 19-year-old never had a season over a point-per-game pace the OHL, so he'll probably need plenty of time honing his craft at the AHL level.
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