Ethan Wyttenbach News: Claims weekly award

Wyttenbach was named the ECAC Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Wyttenbach earned two goals and two assists for Quinnipiac University, helping his team to consecutive 4-1 wins over Princeton University on Saturday and Sunday. He leads the NCAA with 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 32 appearances, and his 1.59 points-per-game pace is also tops in the nation. He is tied for second in goals, though he has played more games than all but one of the other forwards ranking in the top 10.