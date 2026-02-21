Ethan Wyttenbach headshot

Ethan Wyttenbach News: Logs three more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Wyttenbach scored a goal and added two assists in Quinnipiac University's 5-2 win over Colgate University on Saturday.

Wyttenbach continues to dominate the NCAA, and he now has 22 goals and 32 assists over 34 appearances. The winger has been a big part of driving Quinnipiac's 25-6-3 record for the year, which has them among the top-ranked teams in the nation. Wyttenbach should continue to be productive in the likely event the Bobcats are in the NCAA tournament in a few weeks.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Wyttenbach
