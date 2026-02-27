Ethan Wyttenbach News: Tallies twice Friday
Wyttenbach scored two goals in Quinnipiac University's 7-4 loss to Dartmouth College on Friday.
Wyttenbach continues to lead the NCAA with 56 points through 35 outings. The Flames prospect has racked up three goals and two helpers over his last two games. He's been impressive in his freshman year, which could accelerate his development timeline.
