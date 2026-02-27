Ethan Wyttenbach headshot

Ethan Wyttenbach News: Tallies twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Wyttenbach scored two goals in Quinnipiac University's 7-4 loss to Dartmouth College on Friday.

Wyttenbach continues to lead the NCAA with 56 points through 35 outings. The Flames prospect has racked up three goals and two helpers over his last two games. He's been impressive in his freshman year, which could accelerate his development timeline.

Ethan Wyttenbach
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
