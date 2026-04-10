Ethan Wyttenbach News: Top rookie in NCAA
Wyttenbach was named the Tim Taylor Award winner Friday as the NCAA's top freshman for 2025-26, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic
With Quinnipiac University, Wyttenbach led the NCAA in points this season, earning 25 goals and 34 assists over 40 appearances. The Flames prospect has already committed to returning to Quinnipiac for his sophomore year, where he'll look to duplicate his impressive campaign.
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