Ethen Frank headshot

Ethen Frank Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Frank (lower body) wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate, per Capitals radio announcer John Walton, which suggests that he won't play Thursday against Utah.

Frank also missed Tuesday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 60 outings in 2025-26. Frank will likely serve in a bottom-six role once he's ready to return.

Ethen Frank
Washington Capitals
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