Ethen Frank Injury: Leaves Sunday early
Frank (lower body) left Sunday's game against the Avalanche in the first period and won't return.
The injury occurred after Frank collided hard into the post while driving to the net in the first period. The 28-year-old has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 59 games on the season. It remains to be seen if he'll be forced to miss more time than the rest of Sunday. If he doesn't suit up Tuesday against the Blues, it will be his first absence from the lineup since November.
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