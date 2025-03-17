Ethen Frank Injury: Managing illness

Fantasy Hockey
Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Frank is dealing with an illness, but the hope is that he'll be available Tuesday against Detroit, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Frank has been a healthy scratch in the Capitals' last four games, but his status for Tuesday's matchup is up in the air due to his illness. Dylan Strome is also dealing with an illness, but the team hopes that both Strome and Frank will be available for Tuesday's game.

