Ethen Frank headshot

Ethen Frank Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Frank will miss Saturday's game against Vegas, per Capitals radio announcer John Walton.

Frank is set to miss his third straight game. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 60 outings in 2025-26. Frank's next chance to return will come Tuesday versus Philadelphia.

Ethen Frank
Washington Capitals
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