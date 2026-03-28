Ethen Frank Injury: Remains out Saturday
Frank will miss Saturday's game against Vegas, per Capitals radio announcer John Walton.
Frank is set to miss his third straight game. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 60 outings in 2025-26. Frank's next chance to return will come Tuesday versus Philadelphia.
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