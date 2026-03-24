Ethen Frank Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Frank (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Frank will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado. He has produced 12 goals, 24 points, 90 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 50 hits through 60 appearances this season. With Frank unavailable, Ivan Miroshnichenko will suit up versus the Blues on Tuesday.