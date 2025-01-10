Ethen Frank News: Called up from minors

Frank was elevated from AHL Hersey on Friday.

Frank has yet to make his NHL debut but could be in line to do so now after Ivan Miroshnichenko was sent down in a corresponding move. Still, the 26-year-old winger will need to edge out Jakub Vrana for a spot in the lineup. For his part, Frank has been lighting it up in the minors with 20 goals and eight helpers in 35 games this season -- no doubt earning his call-up.