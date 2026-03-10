Ethen Frank headshot

Ethen Frank News: Deposits empty netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Frank tallied a goal and put three shots on net in Monday's 7-3 win over Calgary.

Frank helped seal the deal for Washington in Monday's contest with his empty-net goal with less than three minutes remaining. Overall, the 28-year-old winger now has 12 goals, 24 points, 85 shots on net, 47 hits and 41 blocked shots across 54 games this season. The goal was his first since signing a two-year, $4 million contract extension with the Capitals on Wednesday. The late-bloomer Frank has proved he belongs at the NHL level and should continue to play a solid two-way role on Washington's fourth line moving forward.

Ethen Frank
Washington Capitals
