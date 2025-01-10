Ethen Frank News: Logs assist in debut

Frank had an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

Frank, who made his NHL debut Friday, hustled to negate an icing, then schooled Arber Xhekaj behind Montreal's net before setting up Lars Eller for the game-tying goal early in the third period. It was the type of hustle play that could buy an NHL novice more shifts. The 26-year-old earned his callup to Washington, having scored 20 goals in 35 games for AHL Hershey.