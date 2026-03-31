Ethen Frank News: Moves past LBI
Frank (lower body) will be a healthy scratch against the Flyers on Tuesday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Frank missed three games due to his lower-body injury. Aliaksei Protas is currently contending with an upper-body issue, so Frank is the next man up at forward for the Capitals, but he'll serve as the 13th forward in Tuesday's divisional matchup.
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