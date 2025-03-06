Ethen Frank News: Picks up helper Wednesday

Frank notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

A late scoring change gave Frank the second helper on Alex Ovechkin's game-tying goal in the third period. After playing primarily on the third line, the Capitals swapped Frank and Taylor Raddysh's spots in the lineup for Wednesday's contest. Frank has managed seven points, 19 shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-6 rating over 21 appearances this season. The 27-year-old winger is likely to remain in a bottom-six role unless the Capitals make significant additions at forward prior to Friday's trade deadline.