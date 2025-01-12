Ethen Frank News: Scores first career NHL goal Saturday

Frank scored an even-strength goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

It took just two games for Frank to pot his first career NHL goal, and he's registered a point in each of his first two contests with the Caps. The 26-year-old is slotting in on the third line and has pushed Jakub Vrana out of the lineup as a result. Frank will look to extend his point streak to three games Tuesday against the Ducks.