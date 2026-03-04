Ethen Frank headshot

Ethen Frank News: Secures two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Frank inked a two-year, $4 million contract extension with Washington on Wednesday.

Frank is currently mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he recorded three assists, 15 shots and 16 blocks while averaging 12:49 of ice time. The 28-year-old winger has set new personal bests in games played (52), goals (11) and assists (12) this season and should continue to be a presence in the Caps' bottom-six.

Ethen Frank
Washington Capitals
