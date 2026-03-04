Ethen Frank News: Secures two-year extension
Frank inked a two-year, $4 million contract extension with Washington on Wednesday.
Frank is currently mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he recorded three assists, 15 shots and 16 blocks while averaging 12:49 of ice time. The 28-year-old winger has set new personal bests in games played (52), goals (11) and assists (12) this season and should continue to be a presence in the Caps' bottom-six.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethen Frank See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week33 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week40 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1548 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1548 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethen Frank See More