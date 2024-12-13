Evan Bouchard Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Bouchard (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against Vegas, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN on Friday.

Bouchard exited Thursday's 7-1 win over Minnesota late in the third period. He has six goals and 22 points across 29 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday, then Alec Regula, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Wednesday, will presumably make his Oilers debut.