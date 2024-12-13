Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Bouchard (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against Vegas, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN on Friday.

Bouchard exited Thursday's 7-1 win over Minnesota late in the third period. He has six goals and 22 points across 29 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday, then Alec Regula, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Wednesday, will presumably make his Oilers debut.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now