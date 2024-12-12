Evan Bouchard Injury: Leaves late with injury

Bouchard (lower body) limped off the ice late in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

It's unclear if he was seriously hurt or just shaken up on the play. Bouchard had two assists in the 7-1 win, putting him at 22 points through 29 appearances this season. The Oilers' next game is Saturday against the Golden Knights, so there should be an update on his status prior to that contest's 4:00 p.m. Eastern puck drop.