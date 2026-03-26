Evan Bouchard News: Achieves first 20-goal campaign

Bouchard scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Bouchard has earned a goal and seven helpers over his last six contests. His goal was his first since March 12 versus the Stars, and it was his 20th of the campaign. This is the first time the defenseman has reached that mark, and he also set a career high in points with 84 through 73 appearances. The 26-year-old has added 203 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 73 appearances. Bouchard is seven points ahead of Zach Werenski for the scoring lead among blueliners, giving the Edmonton rearguard a growing case for Norris Trophy consideration.