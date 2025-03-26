Evan Bouchard News: Adds pair of assists in loss

Bouchard recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Bouchard helped out on Adam Henrique's power-play tally and Zach Hyman's goal at even strength in a third-period comeback effort that fell one goal short. This was Bouchard's second multi-point effort in March, and he has four goals and eight assists over 12 outings this month. He's up to 57 points (23 on the power play), 208 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 71 contests overall.