Evan Bouchard News: Another two-assist game

Bouchard logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Bouchard has three multi-assist games over his last five outings. He's earned eight assists from his last six contests as he continues to thrive in a top-pairing role and on the first power-play unit. The defenseman is up to 62 points (25 on the power play), 211 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 75 appearances. Injuries have hindered the Oilers lately, but Bouchard has yet to miss a game this season.