Evan Bouchard News: Crosses 90-point mark
Bouchard logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Bouchard has five points over four games in April, including a trio of power-play assists. His effort Wednesday got him over the 90-point mark for the first time in his career. He's at 21 goals, 70 assists, 215 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 79 appearances. Bouchard is 11 points ahead of the Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski for the scoring lead among blueliners.
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