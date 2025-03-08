Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Delivers helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Bouchard notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Bouchard has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games, earning two goals and three assists in that span. The defenseman set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the first period. Bouchard is up to 50 points, 182 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 63 appearances. This is the second year in a row he's reached the 50-point mark, and he's within range of achieving his first 20-goal campaign.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now